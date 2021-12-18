Short Interest in Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) Expands By 68.7%

Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the November 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of GLTVF opened at $7.60 on Friday. Globaltrans Investment has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53.
Globaltrans Investment Company Profile
