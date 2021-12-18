Short Interest in Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) Expands By 68.7%

Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the November 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GLTVF opened at $7.60 on Friday. Globaltrans Investment has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53.

Globaltrans Investment Company Profile

Globaltrans Investment Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation, railcar leasing, and ancillary services in Russia, Estonia, and Ukraine. It transports metallurgical cargoes, oil products and oil, coal, and construction materials; and leases and maintains rolling stock.

