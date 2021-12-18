Short Interest in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Decreases By 25.0%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 877,400 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 61.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 96.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,104,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 73.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,547,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,483 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 419,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of GTE opened at $0.72 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

