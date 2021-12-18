Short Interest in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Grows By 37.9%

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the November 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 364,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 306,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.08. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

