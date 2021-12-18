Short Interest in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Decreases By 37.0%

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the November 15th total of 162,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of INOD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 231,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,431. Innodata has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.67 million, a PE ratio of 288.14 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. Innodata had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Innodata during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Innodata by 4,154.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Innodata by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Innodata by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 355,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 114,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innodata by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innodata

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.

