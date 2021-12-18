Short Interest in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Rises By 45.3%

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the November 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $704,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

ICMB traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,971. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $72.78 million, a PE ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 2.40. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $6.58.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is currently -428.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICMB shares. TheStreet cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.