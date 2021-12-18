Short Interest in Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Rises By 28.0%

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,190,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the November 15th total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In related news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra acquired 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Research analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
Joby Aviation Company Profile
Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.
