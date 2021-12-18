Short Interest in KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Decreases By 48.0%

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the November 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of KIO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 41,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,237. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 28.2% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

