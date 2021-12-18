Short Interest in Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Rises By 46.0%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the November 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on LGRDY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Legrand in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Get Legrand alerts:

Legrand stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.61. 60,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,004. Legrand has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.