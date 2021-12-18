Short Interest in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Rises By 43.4%

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,940,000 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the November 15th total of 7,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,231 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of METX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.27. 13,633,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,237,135. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $4.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

