Short Interest in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Declines By 28.2%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MYSZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,628. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. My Size has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.74.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. My Size had a negative net margin of 10,467.03% and a negative return on equity of 235.16%. As a group, analysts expect that My Size will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other My Size news, major shareholder Shoshana Yael Zigdon sold 85,000 shares of My Size stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $89,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYSZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in My Size during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in My Size by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in My Size by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in My Size during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in My Size during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of My Size in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

About My Size

My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.

