Short Interest in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expands By 32.5%

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the November 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 848,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of NYSE PMT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,242,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 51.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 214,837 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.