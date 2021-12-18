Short Interest in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Increases By 57.6%

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the November 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ PTMN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.30. 41,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,936. The stock has a market cap of $221.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. Portman Ridge Finance has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $25.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 93.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. This is a positive change from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

In other news, CIO Patrick Schafer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $25,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in middle-market companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $10 million to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments.

