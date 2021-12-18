Short Interest in Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Declines By 35.3%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raiffeisen Bank International presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

RAIFY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 935. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.3611 per share. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Raiffeisen Bank International’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

