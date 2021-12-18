Short Interest in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Rises By 35.1%

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the November 15th total of 932,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 541,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Relx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 69,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RELX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.86. 839,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,471. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RELX shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

