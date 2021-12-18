Short Interest in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Expands By 39.6%

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the November 15th total of 64,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SJT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.77. 397,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,582. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 498.55% and a net margin of 92.54%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 31.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

