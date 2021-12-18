Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Expands By 31.0%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 120,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 333,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE IPOD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. 273,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,615. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $18.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 1.2% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 271,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 77.0% during the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 50,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

