Short Interest in Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Decreases By 28.6%

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,100 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 307,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Swiss Prime Site in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Swiss Prime Site stock opened at $100.25 on Friday. Swiss Prime Site has a fifty-two week low of $92.44 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.36.

Swiss Prime Site AG is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, sale, management, development, and leasing of real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Services segments. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition of commercial properties and buildings as well as the development and implementation of real estate projects.

