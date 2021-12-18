Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Declines By 31.6%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

TGSGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Danske downgraded shares of Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. DNB Markets raised shares of Tgs Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGSGY opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. Tgs Asa has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.5556 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

