Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Declines By 31.6%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
TGSGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Danske downgraded shares of Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. DNB Markets raised shares of Tgs Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.
Shares of OTCMKTS TGSGY opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. Tgs Asa has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $18.45.
About Tgs Asa
TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.
