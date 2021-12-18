Short Interest in The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Decreases By 38.3%

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the November 15th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 568.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EHGRF remained flat at $$2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The Star Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61.

The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

