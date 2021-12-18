Short Interest in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Declines By 42.2%

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the November 15th total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.12% of Trevi Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

