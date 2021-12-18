Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Increases By 49.8%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the November 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 662.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VTTGF opened at $480.96 on Friday. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $473.96 and a 52 week high of $485.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.97.
About VAT Group
