Short Interest in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Grows By 39.0%

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the November 15th total of 70,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

WHF stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $357.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 49.83% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.04%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

