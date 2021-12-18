SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SIFCO Industries stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.62. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of SIFCO Industries worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

