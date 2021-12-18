Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Short Interest Update

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,700 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 419,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. 552,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,553. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The company has a market capitalization of $90.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $23.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sigilon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

