Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 11,896 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 188.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $63.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average of $57.81.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

