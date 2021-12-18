Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 12,392 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.82. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68.

