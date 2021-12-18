Sigma Planning Corp Buys 4,684 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.16 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

