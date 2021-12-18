Sigma Planning Corp Buys 6,983 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 21,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX opened at $515.70 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $366.97 and a 52 week high of $551.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $504.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

