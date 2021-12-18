Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.62 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,717,000 after buying an additional 2,625,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,047,000 after buying an additional 754,593 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,664,000 after buying an additional 595,024 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,375,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,925,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after purchasing an additional 638,011 shares during the period.

SCHX opened at $110.46 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $88.38 and a 1 year high of $114.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

