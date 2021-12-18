Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.33% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 775,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,839,000 after buying an additional 19,403 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,402,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 183,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,331 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $117.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.30. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $108.79 and a 52-week high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

