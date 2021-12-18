Signaturefd LLC Acquires 599 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 42.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 11,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 28,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,688,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $278.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $127.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.88. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.27%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

