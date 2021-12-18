Signaturefd LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 13,977.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 454.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TM shares. UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $184.04 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $139.29 and a 12-month high of $188.95. The stock has a market cap of $257.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.28 and a 200-day moving average of $178.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

