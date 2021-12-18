Signaturefd LLC Purchases 297 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuit by 1,180.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,374 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 48,992.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 833,367 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $146,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 268.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,544,000 after acquiring an additional 296,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $620.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $175.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $625.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.20. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.69 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

