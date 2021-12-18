Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,211,000 after buying an additional 189,259 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 94,242 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $71,936,000. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 31,858 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

