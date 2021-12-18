Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.82

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 46226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

A number of research analysts have commented on SGFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 66.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the third quarter valued at $78,000.

About Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

