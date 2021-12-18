Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Up 73.3% in November

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SLN opened at $23.78 on Friday. Silence Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 405.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

