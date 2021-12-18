Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research firms have commented on SBTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 10,461.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after buying an additional 944,661 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,291,000 after buying an additional 786,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 4,729.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 625,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,227,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after buying an additional 348,296 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBTX traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $6.81. 977,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,043. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.87 million and a P/E ratio of -2.09. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). On average, research analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

