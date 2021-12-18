Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Now Covered by B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 82.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

SI stock opened at $142.12 on Thursday. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.40.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total value of $1,096,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

