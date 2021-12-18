SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Short Interest Update

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 496,900 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the November 15th total of 370,700 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 340,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

SITM traded up $9.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.39. The stock had a trading volume of 688,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,916. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 396.05, a P/E/G ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.84. SiTime has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $341.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.90.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.15, for a total transaction of $1,110,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,480 shares of company stock valued at $21,101,047. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SiTime by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

