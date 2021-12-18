SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Down 37.8% in November

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 678,500 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the November 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

SKM stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $50.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.88.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.73%.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at about $888,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 289.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

