SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Price Target Cut to $16.00

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their target price on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SkillSoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

NASDAQ SKIL opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89. SkillSoft has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SkillSoft will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkillSoft by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,598 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter worth $33,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth $15,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SkillSoft by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of SkillSoft by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,313,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 90,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

