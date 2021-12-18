Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLTTF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS SLTTF remained flat at $$3.80 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

