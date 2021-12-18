Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the November 15th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.2 days.

Shares of SLTTF remained flat at $$3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $4.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLTTF shares. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

