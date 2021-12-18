Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonendo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonendo will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.41) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sonendo.

SONX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SONX traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 442,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,052. Sonendo has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $12.24.

About Sonendo

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

