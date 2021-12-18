Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after buying an additional 40,147 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 35.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $58.69 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $57.21 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.