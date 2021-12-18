Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

SSBK stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.59. Southern States Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,041,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,488,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,588,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

