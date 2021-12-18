SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.19 and last traded at $32.18. Approximately 576,047 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.