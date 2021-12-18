SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $77,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,763,000 after acquiring an additional 706,041 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,581,000 after acquiring an additional 444,406 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 545,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $155,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $353.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.84. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $297.42 and a 52-week high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

