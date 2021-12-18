Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 31st

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE SPE opened at $15.27 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59.

In other news, Director Gerald Hellerman purchased 2,472 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

