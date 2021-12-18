Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

SPXSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXSF remained flat at $$206.86 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.61. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $152.20 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.